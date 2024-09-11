Nigerian forward Fernando Wisdom Bassey set for Asante Kotoko debut after being granted work permit

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Nigerian midfielder Fernando Wisdom Bassey has received the necessary clearance to participate in the Ghana Premier League after obtaining his work permit.



Bassey, who joined Asante Kotoko as a free agent, showcased his talent during pre-season but was unable to play in the league's opening match, where the Porcupine Warriors secured a 1-0 win over Karela United, due to the delay in his permit.



Now, at 22 years old, he is eligible for selection and may make his long-awaited debut in the upcoming matches.



However, fans might have to wait a little longer, as Kotoko's next game against Nsoatreman has been postponed.



This rescheduling provides Nsoatreman with the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup match against Algeria's CS Constantine.