Sports News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian midfielder Fernando Wisdom Bassey has conveyed his eagerness to assist his new team, Asante Kotoko, in reaching its objectives for the 2024/25 football season.



The young talent officially joined the prominent Ghana Premier League club on Wednesday, August 28.



In a discussion with the media team of Asante Kotoko, Bassey expressed that it is a privilege



Read full articleto have the opportunity to represent the Ghanaian club.



He emphasized his enthusiasm to begin contributing towards the club's success in the upcoming season.