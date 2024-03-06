Nii Lante Vanderpuye advises Sports Minister on African Games challenges

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, has urged the Minister of Youth and Sports and the Local Organizing Committee of the 13th African Games to reduce the difficulties associated with hosting the Games as much as possible.



During his speech in Parliament, Vanderpuye emphasized the need to address potential challenges as the country prepares to host the African Games for the first time. The Games are scheduled to take place from March 8 to March 23.



The newly constructed Borteyman Sports Complex and the renovated University of Ghana Stadium will serve as the primary venues for the Games. Vanderpuye also called upon the direct stakeholders of the African Games to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply.



Acknowledging the inevitable challenges that come with organizing such a significant competition, Vanderpuye stated, "It is possible that we may encounter a few challenges, but I encourage the Minister (Mustapha Ussif) and the LOC to minimize these challenges."



He further added, "Every Games in the world faces some form of challenge, and we should anticipate that. However, we must strive to minimize the obstacles that may arise during these Games, so that our reputation in hosting them remains intact."



Certain challenges related to the completion of renovation projects at some host venues have arisen, resulting in the rescheduling of the start date for badminton competitions to March 7.