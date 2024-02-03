Nii Lante Vanderpuye vows sports transformation in 2025

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, former Minister for Youth and Sports, has pledged a substantial overhaul of Ghana's sports sector in 2025 if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration assumes power.



This commitment comes in the aftermath of the disappointing exit of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the perceived decline of the domestic league under the leadership of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku.



During an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye voiced his frustration at the recent downturn in Ghanaian football, asserting that the current government lacks the determination to scrutinize those involved in the game.



"I know this particular government will not have the willpower to undertake this serious and drastic decisions with regard to our football."



"In 2025, there will be a drastic change in our sports; we will change our football, we will change the way we run our football in Ghana."



"We will change how our leagues are run in the country; I am not bragging, but for the little discussions we’ve had on the way forward for our sports, I believe our manifesto will have a clear cut as to how to go with Ghana football," he added.