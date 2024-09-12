Nike want major Barcelona asset included in new sponsorship deal

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Barcelona has been discussing a new sponsorship agreement with Nike for several months, which may allow the club to return to its salary cap for the first time in two years. Nonetheless, the long-term financial implications could be considerable.



The deal was believed to be nearly finalized by mid-July, and Barcelona President Joan Laporta communicated with La Liga in late August, indicating that only minor details remained.



However, a significant obstacle has emerged, as reported by Bar Canaletes, with Nike leveraging their influence in the negotiations to seek a substantial asset from Barcelona.