Ninety volunteer teachers trained to equip youth with employable skills

Ninety volunteer teachers have completed training to enhance their capacity to teach employable skills to youth in their communities.



The training, known as the Ubuntu Equip Coaching programme, was organized by the NGO Soccer for Dreamers through its Ubuntu Online Academy initiative, with support from FBN Bank and Fidelity Bank Ghana.



The goal was to prepare teachers to effectively train students and trainees who enrolled in the programme, including those from primary, secondary, and tertiary education levels.



Topics covered in the workshop included how to be an inclusive teacher, identifying and nurturing the talents and interests of learners, and helping trainees build confidence and assertiveness.



Lead facilitator Eugenia Boadi emphasized the importance of practical learning experiences over rote knowledge transfer, urging teachers to use available materials to create engaging lessons. Boadi highlighted that active learning methods leave a lasting impact on students compared to traditional lecture-style teaching.



Sylvia Akwaboah, President of Soccer for Dreamers, explained that the Ubuntu Equip Coaching programme aims to provide free leadership and personal development training to all schools in Ghana.



The programme focuses on equipping students with essential skills such as leadership, financial literacy, time management, entrepreneurship, and civic responsibility.



Victor Y Asante, Managing Director of FBN Bank Ghana, and Nana Yaa Ofori Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR of Fidelity Bank Ghana, praised the initiative for its impact on youth who spend considerable time in the digital space, often for social purposes rather than education.