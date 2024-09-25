You are here: HomeSports2024 09 25Article 1985606

Source: BBC

Nkunku hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Barrow

Christopher Nkunku netted a hat-trick, leading Chelsea to a dominant victory over League Two side Barrow in the Carabao Cup, advancing them to the fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

He started the scoring early in the eighth minute with a composed finish following a well-placed chipped pass from Joao Felix.

Nkunku quickly followed up with his second goal, skillfully redirecting Malo Gusto's low cross into the net. A free-kick from Felix then struck the post and deflected off Barrow's goalkeeper Paul Farman, extending Chelsea's lead to 3-0 by halftime.

