No Chelsea action against Fernandez for derogatory song

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: BBC

Chelsea will take no action against Enzo Fernandez for singing a derogatory song about France's black players, after he apologised to several French team-mates.



Fernandez was accused of "uninhibited racism" by Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana for a video posted to his social media account after Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America final on 14 July.



The Argentina midfielder, 23, landed in Atlanta in the United States on Monday and addressed the incident.



Chelsea instigated an internal disciplinary procedure which is now closed with no action taken, the Press Association reports.



Fernandez has made a voluntary contribution to an anti-discrimination charity. The amount will be matched by Chelsea.