No guarantees for league success, says Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford, the head coach of Heart of Lions, has advised caution regarding expectations for success in the league, highlighting that the team's achievements will largely rely on the resources available to him.



Recently, the club competed against Accra Hearts of Oak in the Homowo Cup, where they were defeated in a penalty shootout.



Read full article



Read full articleseason, Heart of Lions secured a 13th place finish with a total of 45 points. As they prepare for the 2024/25 season, Hayford adopts a realistic approach.



"I cannot assert that we will achieve this or that; it will depend on the resources I have at my disposal. I cannot make definitive statements at this moment," he stated in an interview with Peace FM, as reported by Ghanaweb.



"Once the league commences and I assess the preparedness of the team, I will be in a better position to provide insights. However, I prefer not to speculate on outcomes that are difficult to predict. Let us begin the league, evaluate the players, observe a few matches from other teams, and then I will be able to offer a clearer perspective."



Heart of Lions is set to begin their Ghana Premier League season against Aduana Stars.