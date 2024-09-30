'No idea if I would play' - how Kartal's success followed health scare

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: BBC

Sonay Kartal is one of the few tennis players who truly grasp the unpredictable nature of fate.



At the start of the year, the 22-year-old Brit was concerned that her health issues might prevent her from competing this season, leading to numerous hospital visits.



Fast forward eight months, and Kartal is reflecting on the most successful season of her career. Just two weeks ago, she secured her first WTA Tour title in Monastir, propelling her into the world's top 100 for the first time.