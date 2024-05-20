Nordsjaelland bids farewell to Ibrahim Osman farewell ahead of Brighton move

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Nordsjaelland, the Danish team, has praised Ibrahim Osman, the Ghanaian forward, as he prepares to make his move to Brighton and Hove Albion in England.



Despite signing with Brighton during the January transfer window, Osman decided to finish the season with Nordjaelland before joining his new Premier League team in the 2024/25 season.



In anticipation of their final game against Midtjylland, FC Nordsjaelland commended Osman's abilities, highlighting him as the player that fans flock to the stadium to watch.



The club expressed their pride in Osman's development, attributing it to its exceptional academy program and the support of coaches and staff from both FCN and Right to Dream in Ghana.



They emphasized Osman's motivation, dedication, and continuous growth, noting his impressive performances and remarkable goals.



FC Nordsjaelland expressed their delight in having him as part of their team and expressed their excitement to follow his future endeavours.



Throughout his time with FC Nordsjaelland, the 19-year-old forward scored 9 goals and provided 8 assists in 42 games across various competitions.