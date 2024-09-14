Norris 16th as Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed that Marcus Rashford has faced "too much negativity" lately, and he anticipates that goals will start coming easily for the striker, similar to ketchup pouring from a bottle, following his goal in the victory against Southampton.



The England international netted the second goal in the 3-0 triumph at St Mary's on Saturday, marking his first goal in any competition since March, when he scored during the FA Cup match against Liverpool.



At 26, Rashford had been under scrutiny for his performance in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League prior to the international break, a critique Ten Hag deemed unjust.