Norris says he's 'not quite at Verstappen's level'

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: BBC

Lando Norris acknowledged that he is "not quite at the level" of his title competitor Max Verstappen regarding race-craft.



Following a controversial penalty at the United States Grand Prix, which dropped him from third to fourth place behind Verstappen for an off-track overtaking maneuver, Norris reflected on the situation.



He stated, "Max excels in both defensive and offensive driving. I need to reach his level, but currently, I am not there yet. It's disappointing to admit, but it's the reality. However, this presents an opportunity for me to learn and improve."