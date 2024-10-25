You are here: HomeSports2024 10 25Article 1998293

Norris says he's 'not quite at Verstappen's level'

Lando Norris is 57 points behind leader Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship Lando Norris is 57 points behind leader Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship

Lando Norris acknowledged that he is "not quite at the level" of his title competitor Max Verstappen regarding race-craft.

Following a controversial penalty at the United States Grand Prix, which dropped him from third to fourth place behind Verstappen for an off-track overtaking maneuver, Norris reflected on the situation.

He stated, "Max excels in both defensive and offensive driving. I need to reach his level, but currently, I am not there yet. It's disappointing to admit, but it's the reality. However, this presents an opportunity for me to learn and improve."

