Norris 'still hopeful' of good result in Baku

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: BBC

Lando Norris from McLaren remains optimistic about achieving a strong performance in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, even though he will begin the race further back in the grid.



The British driver will start nine positions behind his championship competitor Max Verstappen, as he encountered yellow flags at an unfortunate time during qualifying, preventing him from advancing past the initial session.



Norris qualified in 17th place but moved up one spot due to Pierre Gasly's disqualification from Alpine for a technical violation, and another position gained when Mercedes decided to start Lewis Hamilton from the pit lane with a new engine.