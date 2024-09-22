Norris takes dominant Singapore win from Verstappen

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

Lando Norris of McLaren showcased a commanding performance at the Singapore Grand Prix, reducing Max Verstappen's lead in the championship standings.



Verstappen, finishing in a distant second with his Red Bull, now holds a 52-point advantage over Norris, with 180 points still up for grabs in the remaining six races.



However, Norris missed out on an additional point when Daniel Ricciardo, driving for Red Bull's junior team, secured the fastest lap by switching to soft tires on the final lap.