You are here: HomeSports2024 09 22Article 1984598

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Norris takes dominant Singapore win from Verstappen

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lando Norris (right) has won three races this season compared with Max Verstappen's seven Lando Norris (right) has won three races this season compared with Max Verstappen's seven

Lando Norris of McLaren showcased a commanding performance at the Singapore Grand Prix, reducing Max Verstappen's lead in the championship standings.

Verstappen, finishing in a distant second with his Red Bull, now holds a 52-point advantage over Norris, with 180 points still up for grabs in the remaining six races.

However, Norris missed out on an additional point when Daniel Ricciardo, driving for Red Bull's junior team, secured the fastest lap by switching to soft tires on the final lap.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment