Nothing to panic about - Ten Hag

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag remains unfazed by the team's disappointing start to the season, stating there is no reason for concern.



Senior figures within the club have communicated to BBC Sport that operations continue as normal as Ten Hag gears up for important matches against Porto and Aston Villa.



Despite the team's recent 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, which has placed them in 13th position, Ten Hag believes the season can still be deemed a "success."