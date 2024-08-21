Nottingham Forest on the verge of agreeing a deal with Arsenal to sign Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nottingham Forest is approaching a potential agreement with Arsenal regarding the transfer of forward Eddie Nketiah.



Discussions between the two clubs have progressed, with Forest making significant efforts to secure the 25-year-old England international for the City Ground.



Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Forest's initial offer of £25 million, inclusive of add-ons, was turned down



Read full articleby Arsenal.



The London club is seeking a transfer fee in the range of £30-35 million, but negotiations are ongoing as Forest strives to make Nketiah their primary attacking acquisition.



Nketiah has netted 38 goals in 168 appearances for Arsenal and was previously rumored to be moving to Marseille earlier this summer; however, the two clubs could not reach an agreement on the transfer fee.



Crystal Palace has also expressed interest in the forward, but they are not currently in discussions with Arsenal as actively as Forest.



As Forest prepares for their third consecutive season in the Premier League, they view Nketiah as a vital addition to their squad, alongside Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi.



In the meantime, Forest continues to enhance their roster under head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, having commenced their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.