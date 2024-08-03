You are here: HomeSports2024 08 03Article 1966184

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nsenkyire Cup: The priority is to know the level of players’ performance – Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nurudeen Amadu Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu, the head coach of FC Samartex, has shared insights regarding his team's objectives for the upcoming 2024 Nsenkyire Cup.

In a discussion with the club's media team, the coach emphasized that while the aspiration is to secure the trophy, this is not the primary focus.

He articulated that the main goal is to evaluate the players' performance

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment