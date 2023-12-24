Nsoatreman FC beat Aduana Stars 1-0 to end winless run

Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman Football Club have returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League after seeing off Aduana Stars with a 1-0 win.



Before today’s win, Nsoatreman FC had lost both of their two games in the Ghanaian top-flight league.



The team first lost to Karela United before being defeated by Accra Lions in the last outing.



Today in a Round 16 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Nsoatreman FC set up strong and put up a very impressive performance.



In the action-packed encounter that ensued between the two teams, neither side could score in the first half.



After recess, Nsoatreman FC did enough to win and secure all three points.



It was all thanks to a solitary strike from Stephen Diyou in the 54th minute of the second half.



While the delightful win would end the team’s 2-game winless run, it is a major setback to league leaders Aduana Stars.