Nsoatreman FC begin new season with an impressive victory over newcomers Young Apostles

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: sportsworldghana.com

Nsoatreman FC began their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over debutants Young Apostles at the Nana Koramansah Park.



Mohammed Abdul Rahman opened the scoring before halftime, and Collins Kudjoe sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal.



The home side dominated the match, securing all three points in a commanding performance.



Nsoatreman FC will now prepare for a tough away game against Asante Kotoko, while Young Apostles aim to recover from their defeat when they face Nations FC at Wenchi Park.