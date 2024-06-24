You are here: HomeSports2024 06 24Article 1953473

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Nsoatreman FC clinch MTN FA Cup in dramatic final against Bofoakwa Tano

Nsoatreman FC secured their first major title by clinching the MTN FA Cup in a thrilling encounter against Bofoakwa Tano.

Despite Bofoakwa Tano taking the lead in the first half, Nsoatreman, under the guidance of coach Maxwell Konadu, made a remarkable comeback in the second half.

With the match ending in a draw after extra time, Nsoatreman displayed great composure in the penalty shootout, ultimately winning 5-4 with a decisive spot-kick from 16-year-old Apetorgbor Foster.

Although Bofoakwa Tano initially celebrated Richard Dzikoe's goal, Nsoatreman managed to equalize before the end of regular time.

