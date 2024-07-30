You are here: HomeSports2024 07 30Article 1964795

Nsoatreman FC completes signing of promising defender Emmanuel Ankra

Emmanuel Ankra Emmanuel Ankra

Nsoatreman FC, a team in the Ghana Premier League, has finalized the acquisition of talented defender Emmanuel Ankrah during the current transfer window.

The highly-regarded centre-back has signed a three-year contract after departing Bofoakwa Tano, who faced relegation from the top division last season.

Despite receiving interest from various clubs in the Ghana Premier League, including Kotoko

