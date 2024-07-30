Nsoatreman FC completes signing of promising defender Emmanuel Ankra

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nsoatreman FC, a team in the Ghana Premier League, has finalized the acquisition of talented defender Emmanuel Ankrah during the current transfer window.



The highly-regarded centre-back has signed a three-year contract after departing Bofoakwa Tano, who faced relegation from the top division last season.



Despite receiving interest from various clubs in the Ghana Premier League, including Kotoko



Read full articleand Young Apostles, the 19-year-old has opted to join Nsoatreman FC.



The club expressed their satisfaction with the signing, highlighting Ankrah's youth, skill, and potential as a perfect addition to their player development project.



Despite Bofoakwa Tano's relegation, Ankrah stood out as a key player, notably helping the team reach the finals of the FA Cup.



As Nsoatreman FC prepares for the upcoming season, Ankrah is expected to play a crucial role both domestically and in continental competitions, particularly in the CAF Confederation Cup where the team will face Elect Sport of Chad in the first round.