Nsoatreman FC ends losing streak with 1-0 victory over Medeama

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nsoatreman FC secured a much-needed 1-0 victory against Medeama on Sunday, marking an end to their three-game losing streak in the Ghanaian premier league.



The decisive goal came from Stephen Diyou's strike, just six minutes into injury time in the first half, at the Nana Konamansah Park.



The win comes as a significant relief for Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu, whose team had faced consecutive defeats in their previous matches against Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, and Samartex, raising concerns about their form.



In response to their recent slump, Nsoatreman FC delivered an impressive performance against the reigning champions, Medeama, reclaiming their winning ways.



Despite Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor making one change to his winning side from their previous match against Bechem United, Nsoatreman FC managed to secure a crucial victory.



With this win, Nsoatreman FC moves up to fourth place on the league table with 33 points, securing a four-point lead over Medeama, who currently sit in ninth place.