Source: Footballghana

Nsoatreman FC hold dinner for players after FA Cup glory

Nsoatreman FC recently organized a dinner to celebrate their triumph in the FA Cup.

The event, which was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, was arranged by Board Chairman, Dr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

Maxwell Konadu's team emerged as champions of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup after defeating Bofoakwa Tano in a penalty shootout.

This victory celebrated at the University of Ghana Stadium, is the first time the club has won the domestic cup competition since its establishment.

