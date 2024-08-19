You are here: HomeSports2024 08 19Article 1971497

Nsoatreman FC make light work of Elect Sport in CAF Confederation Cup debut

Nsoatreman FC has commenced their CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a remarkable victory against Chadian club Elect Sport on Sunday. The Ghana FA Cup champions achieved a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Demonstrating both resilience and determination, the Nsoatre-based team secured a decisive home win against their opponents.

