Nsoatreman advances to MTN FA Cup semifinals with narrow victory over Karela United

Nsoatreman's football team has advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup following a tense 1-0 triumph over Karela United at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah II Park.



The match played on Saturday afternoon, was characterized by a fierce contest between the two sides, with both demonstrating strong determination and skill.



The first half ended without either team managing to score, despite several promising attacks from both sides. The deadlock persisted into the second half, prompting both coaches to make tactical adjustments in search of a breakthrough.



However, the defenses held firm, leading the game into extra time.



The pivotal moment arrived in the 102nd minute when Eric Osei Bonsu netted a superb goal, capitalizing on a well-crafted team play to give Nsoatreman the lead.



Despite Karela United's efforts to equalize, Nsoatreman's defense stood strong, securing their place in the semi-finals.



Nsoatreman will now await the winner of the next quarter-final match as they continue their quest for FA Cup glory, with hopes of advancing to the final and claiming the prestigious trophy.