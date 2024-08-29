Nsoatreman announce the signing of goalkeeper Acquah Sabi Ferdinand

Sports News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nsoatreman FC, a club in the Ghana Premier League, has officially secured the services of goalkeeper Acquah Sabi Ferdinand.



The club is focused on strengthening its squad depth in preparation for the upcoming season, which includes participation in various tournaments such as the CAF Confederation Cup.



Nsoatreman FC shared the news of the signing through an enthusiastic



announcement on their official social media channels, conveying their excitement about welcoming Ferdinand to the team.



“We are thrilled to present our latest addition, Acquah Sabi Ferdinand,” the club stated.



“The seasoned goalkeeper will be with the leopards until 2026. Welcome, Sabi!!!!!!!” However, the club did not reveal the exact duration of Ferdinand's contract, leaving supporters eager for further information.