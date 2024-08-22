Nsoatreman’s target is to reach CAF Confederation Cup money zone – Captain Daniel Afadzu

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daniel Afadzu, the captain of Nsoatreman FC, has disclosed that the club aims to secure a position in the lucrative phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Ghana FA Cup champions achieved a convincing 3-0 victory in the first leg against Chad’s Elect-Sport at the Accra Sports Stadium, with a series of rapid goals scored in the first half



Read full articleof the match last weekend.



Nsoatreman FC is anticipated to finalize their efforts in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, on Saturday, August 24, 2024.



In his remarks following the match, the goalkeeper emphasized that the contest was more challenging than it appeared.



“The match was not as straightforward as it looked. Our training commenced shortly before the game began.



“The veteran players—not solely myself as captain, but also experienced teammates like Issaka Mohammed, Caleb, Obed, and Rahman—have been playing together for three seasons. We must unite to determine how to progress by encouraging one another.



“As a collective, our objective at Nsoatreman is to reach the financial rewards of the CAF Confederation Cup.”