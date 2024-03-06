Nyaho-Tamakloe lauds Ouattara's impact in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

After two matches in the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubacar Ouattara, has garnered praise from numerous fans and pundits.



Ouattara, who hails from Ivory Coast, has maintained a perfect record as the head of Hearts, guiding them to consecutive victories against RTU and Nsoatreman.



As the Phobians prepare to face Bofoakwa Tano this Sunday, former club board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has expressed his confidence in Ouattara's potential success at the club.



"Managing footballers can be quite intriguing. I've observed that some players may be giving their all to impress the coach.



"With his wealth of experience, the coach knows what he's doing. He doesn't rely on trial and error.



"He's selecting players he believes in, and that, in my opinion, is a positive sign," Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe remarked.