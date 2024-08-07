OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko to clash with DC United in Washington on October 12

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko SC is set to represent Ghana at the upcoming Capital City Africa Cup, which will be held in Washington, D.C., USA, in October 2024.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has granted permission for the club to engage in a prestigious international friendly match against Major League Soccer (MLS) team DC United, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, at



Read full articleAudi Field in Washington, D.C.



This annual ceremonial event, organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in partnership with the GFA, is part of the festivities for Ghana Week DC 2024.



The encounter between these two historic clubs will highlight the celebration of Ghanaian culture in Washington, D.C.



Asante Kotoko SC, a renowned and widely supported football club from Ghana, will face DC United at the modern, soccer-specific venue, Audi Field, located in Buzzard Point, Southwest Washington, D.C.



This marks the second occasion that a club from the Ghanaian Premier League will travel to the United States to compete against an MLS team, following Medeama SC's narrow 2-1 defeat in a similar friendly on October 14, 2023.



Ghana Week DC 2024 is scheduled to take place from October 7 to October 12, 2024, in Washington, D.C., USA.