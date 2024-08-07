You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967795

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko to clash with DC United in Washington on October 12

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asante Kotoko SC Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko SC is set to represent Ghana at the upcoming Capital City Africa Cup, which will be held in Washington, D.C., USA, in October 2024.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has granted permission for the club to engage in a prestigious international friendly match against Major League Soccer (MLS) team DC United, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, at

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment