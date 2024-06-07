You are here: HomeSports2024 06 07Article 1947845

OFFICIAL: Orlando Pirates dump Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori over poor form

Orlando Pirates have officially announced that Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori will be leaving the team due to his disappointing performance.

The decision was made by the team management after carefully evaluating Ofori's contributions.

Despite his talent, his lack of performance on the field has resulted in his release from the team. This news has surprised many fans, as Ofori was expected to play a crucial role.

However, the management has emphasized their high standards and zero tolerance for poor performance.

According to a club statement on Thursday, Ofori's contract will end on June 30.

