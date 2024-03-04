Odoi scores as Club Brugge clinches 3-0 victory over Genk

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Dennis Odoi showcased an impressive performance as Club Brugge emerged victorious against KRC Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League over the weekend.



Odoi played the entire match as Club Brugge secured a convincing 3-0 win against Genk at the Cegeka Arena.



He made a significant impact by scoring the second goal for his team during the highly anticipated encounter.



Club Brugge took the lead with a goal from Hugo Vetlesen in the 26th minute and maintained their advantage until halftime.



With a stellar display, Club Brugge added two more goals to secure a dominant win on the road.



Odoi found the back of the net in the 73rd minute, converting a pass from Maxim De Cuyper, while Andreas Skov Olsen sealed the victory in the 85th minute.



The experienced 35-year-old defender has now scored one goal in 16 appearances in the Belgian league.