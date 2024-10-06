Official: Injured Vinicius Junior removed from Brazil squad for upcoming international break

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win against Villarreal on Saturday, but the match was marred by injuries. Dani Carvajal sustained a knee injury that will end his season, while Vinicius Junior also faced a setback with a blow to his cervical spine.



The club has announced that Vinicius will be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks due to his injury. Consequently, he has had to withdraw from Brazil's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Peru, as confirmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).