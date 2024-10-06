You are here: HomeSports2024 10 06Article 1990217

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Official: Injured Vinicius Junior removed from Brazil squad for upcoming international break

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Vinicius Junior Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win against Villarreal on Saturday, but the match was marred by injuries. Dani Carvajal sustained a knee injury that will end his season, while Vinicius Junior also faced a setback with a blow to his cervical spine.

The club has announced that Vinicius will be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks due to his injury. Consequently, he has had to withdraw from Brazil's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Peru, as confirmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment