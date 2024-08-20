You are here: HomeSports2024 08 20Article 1971734

Official broadcaster for 13th African Games GBC paid - Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Mustapha Ussif Mustapha Ussif

The Honorable Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Sports, has announced that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), designated as the official broadcaster for the 13th African Games, has received complete payment for its services.

During a session of the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, the minister revealed that GBC was compensated with an amount exceeding $3 million.

The 13th

