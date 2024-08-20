Official broadcaster for 13th African Games GBC paid - Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

The Honorable Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Sports, has announced that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), designated as the official broadcaster for the 13th African Games, has received complete payment for its services.



During a session of the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, the minister revealed that GBC was compensated with an amount exceeding $3 million.



Read full articleAfrican Games were held in Ghana from March 8 to March 23, 2024, with the majority of events taking place at the Borteyman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Indoor sports were primarily hosted at the Borteyman Sports Complex, while additional competitions occurred in the sub-host cities of Kumasi and Cape Coast.



As the host nation, Ghana achieved sixth place in the medal standings, amassing a total of 69 medals, which included 19 gold, 29 silver, and 21 bronze.



"The official broadcaster for the 13th African Games was GBC, and we can confirm that full payment has been made to them," he stated.



"I cannot recall the precise figure, but I am aware that it exceeds $3 million," he further noted.