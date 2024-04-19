Ogum gears up for Samartex game after a positive meeting with Otumfuo

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has received approval from the club's owner, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to remain in his position.



Despite recent calls from fans for his dismissal following a string of poor results, including six losses in the last seven matches and only one win in the last 10 games, the coach has been backed by the owner.



During a meeting with the coaching staff, players, and the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Otumfuo expressed his support for Coach Ogum and urged the team to put in extra effort to improve their performance.



Consequently, Ogum will lead the team from the dugout this weekend as Asante Kotoko takes on Samartex FC in the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.