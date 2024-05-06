Ogum praises Asante Kotoko fans after win over Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the coach of Asante Kotoko, expressed his appreciation for the support received from the fans after their victory over Legon Cities on Sunday.



The team secured a 2-0 win against the Royals during the Matchday 29 games held at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Goals from Steven Mukwala and Nurudeen Mohammed contributed to the Reds' triumph, extending their unbeaten streak.



Dr Ogum, in his address, expressed gratitude towards the fans who attended the match, emphasizing their role as supporters rather than detractors.



He commended their positive behaviour, as they refrained from criticizing the players' mistakes.



This supportive atmosphere allows the players to perform without added pressure. Dr Ogum encouraged the fans to maintain this spirit for the remaining five games, expressing confidence in the team's ability to turn things around.



Asante Kotoko will be travelling to face Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 30 games at Golden City Park next weekend.