Ogum relieved after ending seven-game winless run

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, expressed his satisfaction following his team's narrow victory over Samartex FC on Sunday afternoon.



Prior to today's match, the Porcupine Warriors had gone seven games in the Ghana Premier League without a win.



During this disappointing streak, the club based in Kumasi suffered six defeats and managed only one draw.



In his post-match interview today, after Asante Kotoko secured a 1-0 victory over Samartex FC, Ogum expressed his relief.



He stated that things have now improved after putting an end to the poor run, giving the fans something to celebrate.



"Once you win, you feel better. In the game of football, winning is crucial, especially when coaching a team like Asante Kotoko. It doesn't matter how beautifully you play; ultimately, if you don't perform well and secure the three points, it's still acceptable," Ogum said.