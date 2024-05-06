Ohemaa Nyanin: Ghanaian-American named WNBA Golden State's first General Manager

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian-American Ohemaa Nyanin has been appointed as the first General Manager of the WNBA Golden State team as they gear up for their inaugural season in 2025.



Nyanin, who previously served as an assistant GM for the New York Liberty, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. With a background in basketball operations and international sports management, she has played pivotal roles in organizations such as USA Basketball and FIBA.



Having worked extensively with WNBA players and led youth national teams, Nyanin is poised to lead Golden State's basketball operations with a focus on building a strong culture and achieving success on the court.



As the team prepares for its debut season, Nyanin's immediate priorities include assembling the rest of the front office staff and beginning the scouting process. Despite the challenges ahead, she is determined to build a competitive team and make a mark in the league.



Golden State's expansion into the WNBA signifies a new chapter for women's basketball in the Bay Area, and Nyanin is ready to embrace the opportunity to create something special from the ground up.



