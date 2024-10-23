Ohtani's '50-50' baseball sells for record £3.39m

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: BBC

The baseball struck by Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani during his 50th home run of the Major League Baseball season has been auctioned for a record-breaking £3.39 million ($4.4 million).



On September 19, the 30-year-old Japanese player made history by becoming the first in baseball to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in one season during a game against the Miami Marlins.



The £3.39 million bid from an anonymous buyer marks the highest price ever paid for a sports ball at auction.