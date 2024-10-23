You are here: HomeSports2024 10 23Article 1997420

Source: BBC

Ohtani's '50-50' baseball sells for record £3.39m

Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024

The baseball struck by Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani during his 50th home run of the Major League Baseball season has been auctioned for a record-breaking £3.39 million ($4.4 million).

On September 19, the 30-year-old Japanese player made history by becoming the first in baseball to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in one season during a game against the Miami Marlins.

The £3.39 million bid from an anonymous buyer marks the highest price ever paid for a sports ball at auction.

