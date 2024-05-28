Okraku lauds top UK-based Loughborough University for sports development partnership

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku commended Loughborough University for partnering with Radford University to establish a strategic alliance that aims to foster a thriving sports development ecosystem in Ghana.



The President expressed his appreciation during a colloquium held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on May 27, 2024.



This one-day forum brought together key officials from various sports federations, including the Ghana Football Association, to bridge the gap between Sports Education and the Sports Industry.



Kurt Okraku, in his keynote address, emphasized the GFA's groundbreaking initiatives such as the Football School, DNA, and the Women's Football Strategy.