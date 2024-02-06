Old Mutual report reveals only 14% of Ghana's workforce content with financial status

Economy of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A mere 14% of employed Ghanaians express high satisfaction with their financial situations, as per the findings of the 2023 Old Mutual Financial Services Monitor.



The report indicates that the informal sector and local income earners in Ghana face heightened financial stress, with 68.0% of those experiencing financial strain belonging to the informal sector and 55% to the formal sector.



The study also sheds light on the prevalence of dependents among working individuals, highlighting a significant occurrence of the 'sandwich generation' concept in Ghana.



This phenomenon is more pronounced among older and wealthier consumers. Notably, less than half of the respondents have dependent children from other individuals, while the majority's dependents are their own.



Income security takes precedence as the top financial priority for Ghanaian consumers, closely followed by cost-cutting measures like delaying major expenditures and opting for more budget-friendly retail brands.



Surprisingly, paying off debt ranks sixth in terms of financial priorities for the surveyed population. These insights offer a glimpse into the financial challenges faced by a substantial portion of the workforce in Ghana.