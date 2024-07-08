Olise joins Bayern from Palace on five-year deal

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: BBC

Bayern Munich have signed winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace for about 60m euros (£50m).



The 22-year-old English-born France Under-21 forward made 90 appearances in all competitions over three seasons with Palace.



Olise, who joined the Eagles from Reading for £8m in July 2021, has signed a five-year deal.



Chelsea and Newcastle United registered their interest in Olise earlier this summer but the winger has chosen to move to Germany, where he will work under Bayern's new manager Vincent Kompany.



Olise scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League appearances as Palace finished 10th in the table last season.