Olympic Medal Controversies: More Athletes Forced to Return Medals

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.newsweek.com/

Irish rowers Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle, bronze medalists in the Double Sculls at the Paris 2024 Olympics, reported that their medals are deteriorating.



Lynch mentioned that he was asked to return his medal for research due to its declining condition, while Doyle's medal is also falling apart.



The issue seems to be affecting some gold medals as well, but bronze medals are reportedly more severely impacted.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been contacted for further details.



This situation follows another controversy involving U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles' bronze medal.