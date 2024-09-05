You are here: HomeSports2024 09 05Article 1977608

Source: BBC

Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei dies days after being set alight by ex-boyfriend

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has tragically passed away following a horrific incident in which she was set on fire by her former boyfriend, according to local officials.

The 33-year-old athlete, who had recently competed in Paris, sustained severe burns from the attack that occurred after she returned from church.

Authorities in north-west Kenya, where she resided and trained, indicated that the assault was linked to a dispute over land between Cheptegei and her ex-partner. An investigation by the police is currently ongoing.

