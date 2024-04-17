Olympics 2024: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Lebron James in USA team

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: BBC

Stephen Curry will make his Olympic debut for the USA after he was named on a 12-man roster for this summer's Olympics in Paris.



LeBron James, the NBA all-time leading point scorer, will play at the Games for the first time since London 2012.



Kevin Durant is seeking to make history by becoming the first male athlete to win four gold medals in basketball.



Joel Embiid, the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player, has also been included.



The USA are aiming to improve on a disappointing fourth place at last year's Basketball World Cup.



They have won 16 Olympic gold medals in the sport and have been the champions at each Games since 2004.



Steve Kerr, of the Golden State Warriors , will be their head coach, assisted by Mark Few (Gonzaga University), Tyronn Lue (LA Clippers) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).



USA Olympic basketball team:



Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).