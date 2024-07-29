Olympics commentator axed over sexist remark

Sports News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: BBC

A veteran sports commentator has been sacked from his Olympics role after making a sexist remark about Australian female swimmers following their gold medal win.



As the 4x100m freestyle relay team were making their way off the pool deck in Paris, Bob Ballard said they were "finishing up", adding "you know what women are like... hanging around, doing their make up".



The clip quickly went viral and broadcaster Eurosport later said he had been removed from the commentary line-up.



Ballard has yet to comment publicly on his remarks.