Source: BBC

Olympics football: Spain beat France 5-3 in extra time to win gold

Spain continued their dominance in international football by winning the Olympic men's gold at Paris 2024, defeating France 5-3 in a thrilling extra-time finale.

Despite an early lead by the hosts, Spain quickly turned the match around, leading 3-1 at halftime.

France mounted a dramatic second-half comeback, equalizing with a stoppage-time penalty, but Spain's Sergio Camello secured victory with two extra-time goals.

This triumph adds to Spain's recent successes, including the men's European Championship and the under-19 European title, highlighting their current supremacy in football.

