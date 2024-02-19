You are here: HomeSports2024 02 19Article 1917773

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: ESPN

Olympique Marseille sack head coach Gattuso

Marseille manager Gennaro Gattuso has been sacked after five months in charge, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

Gattuso was fired a day after Marseille lost 1-0 to 10-man Brest in the league, a result that dented the club’s hopes of qualifying for a European competition next season.

“We’ve hit rock bottom,” Gattuso told a postmatch news conference after Sunday’s defeat. “When you hit rock bottom, you have to take responsibility. It’s my responsibility. There is nothing else to say. The table? The truth is that we’re going to have to start looking behind us. We can no longer speak about Europe. We just need to take the necessary points to be calm in the standings.”

Marseille and Gattuso have now started a legal proceeding to part ways and the club is actively looking for a replacement, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Gattuso’s departure has not been announced by the club.

Marseille are ninth in the standings after 22 matches, trailing leaders Paris Saint-Germain by 23 points.

