Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Reports from France indicate that Olympique Marseille has engaged in discussions with Paul Pogba's representatives, as he is anticipated to end his contract with Juventus.



The midfielder remains sidelined due to a doping ban, which was successfully appealed from four years to 18 months.



Consequently, he is set to resume training in January and could participate in competitive matches by March.