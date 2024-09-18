OmniBSIC Bank’s financial literacy initiative equips SMEs

Finance & Banking of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

OmniBSIC Bank, in partnership with GIZ Ghana, organized financial literacy training for SMEs in Accra and Koforidua, focusing on financial management, record-keeping, and adapting to market volatility. The initiative aims to empower SMEs with essential business skills to thrive in challenging economic conditions.



Industry experts, including Mr. Richard Asante-Amoah and Mr. Ebenezer Nii Sampane Adjaye, emphasized progressive business mindsets and data-driven decision-making. The success of these events has led to plans for expanding the program to other regions, reinforcing OmniBSIC Bank's commitment to SME growth and economic development in Ghana.



